Allergan Escapes Ill. Suit Over Defective Breast Implants

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 9:39 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state court judge has tossed out a woman's accusations that Allergan manufactured a defective and dangerous breast implant without giving consumers timely warnings about its issues, saying her claims are expressly preempted by federal law. Cook County Circuit Judge John Ehrlich said Thursday that the negligence, products liability and consortium claims that patient Christine Dietz and her husband Bradley lobbed against Allergan PLC and two subsidiaries over her alleged cancer-causing breast implants must be permanently dismissed because they're challenging the same manufacturing processes and procedures that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has exclusive authority to review under...

