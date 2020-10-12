Court Hints Boston May Win Costs In False Drug Test Suit

Law360 (October 12, 2020, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A drug-testing vendor used by the Boston Police Department may have to cover some defense costs and damages in civil rights litigation related to false positives, members of Massachusetts' top appellate court suggested Friday. During arguments in the long-running indemnity dispute, the Supreme Judicial Court appeared skeptical that Psychemedics Corp. could altogether avoid covering costs under its contract with the city. The agreement calls for Psychemedics to assume Boston's legal defense in litigation related to the tests. Psychemedics attorney Peter A. Biagetti of Mintz Levin told the court the city never allowed the company to take over the legal defense, even though Boston...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS