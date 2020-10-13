Monster Can't Stop 'Cleveland Monsters' Hockey Trademark

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 10:33 PM EDT) -- Ruling against energy drink maker Monster Energy Co., the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board is allowing a minor league hockey club called the Cleveland Monsters to register its name as a trademark. One of the country's most aggressive trademark litigants, Monster Energy had urged the board to rule that the name of the team — owned by Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert — would confuse consumers. But in an Oct. 6 decision, the board said the two trademarks were more dissimilar than similar. "[The] marks are similar because they share the root word 'Monster,'" Judge Marc A. Bergsman wrote for a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS