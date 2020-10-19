Greenberg Traurig Pulls Another Cyber Pro From Bryan Cave

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP has continued bulking up its global data, privacy and cybersecurity practice by adding a third cybersecurity lawyer from Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP. Kevin M. Scott started at Greenberg Traurig as a shareholder in the firm's Chicago office earlier this month. He joins fellow recent additions David Zetoony and Jena M. Valdetero in the firm's data, privacy and cybersecurity practice. Zetoony and Caldetero also joined Greenberg Traurig from Bryan Cave and arrived a few weeks prior to Scott. Gretchen A. Ramos, a co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's global cybersecurity practice, said in a statement that the new additions will...

