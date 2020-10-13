High Court Rejects Ex-NFL Player's Pot Legalization Bid

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 10:44 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will not consider an appeal from a group of medical marijuana patients, including a former NFL player, arguing that the drug's status as a federally illegal substance is unconstitutional. The high court's decision to deny certiorari leaves in place a Second Circuit ruling dismissing the action, after the patients declined to ask the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to change the legal status of the drug. The patients have said such an effort would be pointless or detrimental to their cause. Michael Hiller, pro bono counsel for the plaintiffs, said in a statement that "for...

