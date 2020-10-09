Ex-Pot Co. CEO Says Former Employers Violated Court Order

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 8:29 PM EDT) -- A former cannabis company executive has asked a California federal court to punish the people he has accused of sabotaging the business by allegedly violating a court order freezing assets related to the case. Francis J. Racioppi on Thursday accused a host of defendants connected to the embattled marijuana venture Genius Fund Group of surreptitiously selling real estate and other assets whose loss "will almost certainly render the further prosecution of this lawsuit largely fruitless," he said. "Such a shocking and brazen violation of this Court's orders is a direct affront to its judicial authority, and this Court should not hesitate...

