DC Circuit Considers Navy Chaplain Discrimination Claims

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 4:19 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit panel expressed skepticism Friday over arguments in a yearslong discrimination suit accusing the military of systemically promoting Catholic priests at a higher rate than other clergy, casting doubt over whether the clergy who were allegedly passed over were injured. Arthur Schulcz, counsel for more than 50 non-Catholic clergy members who sued the Navy for a system of promotions they said was biased in favor of priests, told the three-judge panel the Navy's allegedly discriminatory Chaplain Corps' selection process had dashed the careers of the chaplains he represented. He also claimed the system, which permitted chaplains to cast secret...

