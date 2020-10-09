Investor Sues To Halt $2B PE Takeover Of IT Outsourcing Biz

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 8:21 PM EDT) -- Baring Private Equity Asia is facing a roadblock in its roughly $2 billion deal to acquire a consulting and IT outsourcing business after one of the target company's shareholders filed a complaint in Delaware federal court Thursday accusing it of omitting important financial information that investors would need to consider the transaction. Investor Shiva Stein says she is looking to stop Baring Private Equity Asia Ltd.'s all-cash buy of Virtusa Corp. because the disclosures provided to investors by the company contained "materially incomplete and misleading information" about its financial projections and assessments, according to the complaint. "It is imperative that the...

