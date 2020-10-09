Betting Co. Liable For Misusing Pricing Data On Horse Races

Law360, London (October 9, 2020, 8:25 PM BST) -- A London appeals court ruled Friday that a horse betting company is liable for conspiring to harm a rival but that it did not mean to misuse live racing data, shaking up an upcoming trial to determine how much damages the betting information supplier may owe. In a split decision, the Court of Appeal held that Sports Information Services Ltd. unlawfully conspired against The Racing Partnership by breaching the terms and conditions of online betting exchanges. But the justices also held that SIS did not receive the information on race conditions in breach of its confidentiality obligations to TRP, since it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS