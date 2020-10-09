2nd Circ. Axes Insurance Worker's Suit Over Early Termination

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 9:01 PM EDT) -- A loss adjustment firm was legally clear to fire a senior employee less than a year after he started despite initially expecting to keep him on for five years, the Second Circuit said Friday, finding his contract anticipated a longer tenure, but didn't guarantee one. The offer letter that Abaco International Loss Adjusters sent Australian citizen Steven Hodge for a New York-based senior loss adjustment position said the company "anticipated" his employment "will be for a minimum period of ... 5 years," but the three-judge panel said this provision "does not amount to a promise." Affirming the district court's March dismissal...

