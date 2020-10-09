Legal Recruiter Drops Fee Suit Against Freshfields

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 10:32 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts executive recruiting firm on Friday dropped its case that accused Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer US LLP of refusing to pay millions of dollars in fees owed for its work recruiting a successful corporate law partner from Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP. Cambridge-based Boston Executive Search Associates Inc. voluntarily dismissed the suit against the law firm with prejudice, according to a stipulation filed in Massachusetts federal court, and each party will bear its own costs and attorneys' fees. No further details were provided in the stipulation, and representatives for the parties did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS