Nestle USA Sued Over 401(k) Plan Fees

Law360 (October 9, 2020, 10:03 PM EDT) -- A former Nestle USA employee hit the company with a proposed ERISA class action in Wisconsin federal court Friday, accusing it of making improper payments to itself for managing its $4.2 billion 401(k) plan while letting workers pay too much in plan fees. Lorie Guyes accused Nestle, its board of directors and its 401(k) plan managers of breaching their fiduciary duties and engaging in prohibited transactions under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. "These objectively unreasonable ... fees, as well as the self-dealing, cannot be justified," Guyes wrote in her complaint. The roughly 40,000 participants in Nestle's 401(k) plan overpaid for...

