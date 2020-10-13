AT&T Says Union Agreed Not To Arbitrate Workers' Status

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 7:39 PM EDT) -- The Communication Workers of America "expressly agreed" not to arbitrate a worker classification dispute with AT&T, the telecommunications giant said, telling the D.C. Circuit that the union "mischaracterized the dispute" and leveled a disingenuous argument. AT&T asked the court Friday to affirm a ruling that an arbitration clause in a neutrality and card check recognition agreement did not apply to problems arising from new acquisitions. The disputed arbitration would have focused on how former Time Warner employees should be classified within existing bargaining units after AT&T and Time Warner merged in 2019. AT&T said the union "mischaracterized the dispute" by presenting it...

