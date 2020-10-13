Atty Wants RBG-O'Connor Book Adaptation Dispute Arbitrated

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 4:48 PM EDT) -- The author of a book about U.S. Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sandra Day O'Connor is bound to arbitrate her claims that a Los Angeles-area entertainment attorney unlawfully blew up efforts to sell a film adaptation to a company owned by Alyssa Milano, the lawyer told a New York federal court. The Southern District of New York should order writer Linda Hirshman to arbitrate her claims that attorney Don Franzen is interfering with her bid to get a film adaption made of "Sisters in Law," according to a memorandum accompanying his Friday motion to compel arbitration. An agreement that...

