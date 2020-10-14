Quinn Emanuel Snags French Financial Prosecutor

Law360, London (October 14, 2020, 5:20 PM BST) -- Quinn Emanuel has nabbed a high-profile French prosecutor behind major fraud investigations into companies such as Airbus, Societe Generale and HSBC in what is believed to be the first time a civil servant from the country's fraud authority has switched to private practice. The law firm has hired Eric Russo, a former prosecutor at the French National Financial Prosecutor's Office, as a partner at its offices in Paris, Quinn Emanuel said. Russo is thought to be the first prosecutor from the French national office to move into private practice, where he joins the firm's white collar team. Russo spent five years with the...

