Allianz Settles Out Of £3.6M Tower Block Repairs Suit

Law360, London (October 19, 2020, 1:19 PM BST) -- Allianz has settled a retail investor's £3.6 million ($4.7 million) lawsuit in London that sought to claw back the cost of repairs to a 16-story residential tower block. RG Securities (No.2) Ltd. and Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty SE inked a settlement agreement staying claims that the insurer had failed to fund repairs to defective refurbishment work. Details of the agreement signed off by Judge Finola O'Farrell were not disclosed. According to the Oct. 15 Tomlin Order at the High Court, the case brought by RG Securities will be put on hold other than to carry out the terms of the...

