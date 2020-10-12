Seyfarth Shaw Hit By Ransomware Attack

Law360 (October 12, 2020, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Seyfarth Shaw LLP confirmed Monday it had been hit by a cyberattack over the weekend, causing the firm to temporarily shut down some of its systems. The Chicago-based law firm disclosed the incident in an email, saying it had occurred Saturday and appeared to be a ransomware attack, in which hackers encrypt a company's data and then demand an anonymous online payment to restore access. "Our monitoring systems detected the unauthorized activity, and our IT team acted quickly to prevent its spread and protect our systems," the firm said. "We have found no evidence that any of our client or firm...

