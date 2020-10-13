Judge Trims Raymond James' Suit Over Annuity Product Deal

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 4:08 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Tuesday trimmed Raymond James Financial Services' tort claims against Ohio National Life Insurance Co. over an allegedly broken contract to pay Raymond James millions in commissions for selling the insurance company's guaranteed minimum income benefit to clients. After a telephone hearing, U.S. District Judge William F. Jung dismissed a claim of breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing from Raymond James' suit with prejudice but gave the investment company another chance to replead its claim that Ohio National tortuously interfered with its business relationships with clients and others. The judge warned Raymond...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS