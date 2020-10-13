Pensions Industry Regulation Too Burdensome, Cos. Say

Law360, London (October 13, 2020, 12:12 PM BST) -- Seven in 10 British pension companies believe the level of regulation on the sector is "too burdensome," a survey by an industry trade body has found. The Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association found in a poll of its members that 26%, or one in four, felt that the level of regulation was about right. Just 4% believed there should be more regulation. "There has long been a debate in the pensions sector, as with other financial services industries, about the balance of regulation," the trade body said on Monday. "It is important that compliance costs don't become so prohibitive that they lead...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS