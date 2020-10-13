Subcontractor Settles Its Part Of $5.7B FCA Suit

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 10:11 PM EDT) -- An equipment logistics subcontractor accused of submitting false invoices for cleanup work on a decommissioned nuclear testing site in Washington in violation of the False Claims Act has settled its part in a years-long $5.7 billion suit. Indian Eyes LLC announced its settlement with Savage Logistics LLC, a trucking company, Monday in Washington federal court, potentially ending its involvement in the suit in which Savage claimed the company and a prime contractor violated a contract to perform cleanup at the nuclear site. The prime contractor, CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Co., has been accused of failing to honor portions of its contract with...

