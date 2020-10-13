Insurers Seek To Escape Coverage In Fake Kona Coffee Suit

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 3:07 PM EDT) -- United States Fire Insurance Co. has asked a Hawaiian federal judge to declare it does not need to cover Pacific Coffee Inc. in a proposed class action accusing the company, along with Amazon, Walmart and Costco, of violating federal law by selling ordinary coffee under the name "Kona." In a complaint filed Friday, USFIC and North River Insurance Co. said they are not on the hook for policyholder Pacific Coffee's legal bills because the proposed class action accuses it of "personal and advertising injury," exactly what was excluded in their commercial general liability and umbrella policies. Pacific, doing business as Maui...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS