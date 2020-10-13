Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurers Seek To Escape Coverage In Fake Kona Coffee Suit

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 3:07 PM EDT) -- United States Fire Insurance Co. has asked a Hawaiian federal judge to declare it does not need to cover Pacific Coffee Inc. in a proposed class action accusing the company, along with Amazon, Walmart and Costco, of violating federal law by selling ordinary coffee under the name "Kona."

In a complaint filed Friday, USFIC and North River Insurance Co. said they are not on the hook for policyholder Pacific Coffee's legal bills because the proposed class action accuses it of "personal and advertising injury," exactly what was excluded in their commercial general liability and umbrella policies.

Pacific, doing business as Maui...

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

