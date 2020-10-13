Justices Skip Appeal On Thryv's Reach, Other Patent Cases

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 10:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court turned down three intellectual property cases Tuesday, including one questioning the reach of the court's recent Thryv decision limiting appeals in inter partes reviews, and another concerning whether a trade secrets dispute with underlying patent concerns belongs in federal court. Here, Law360 takes a look at several of the cases the Supreme Court won't be reviewing. ESIP Series 2 LLC v. Puzhen Life USA LLC The justices denied a petition filed in August by ESIP Series 2 LLC that asked them to weigh in on whether a Federal Circuit panel erred in a May decision upholding the Patent Trial and Appeal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS