Adelson Can't Ban Accounting Docs From Vegas Paper Row

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 8:56 PM EDT) -- A federal magistrate judge rejected billionaire Sheldon Adelson and his Las Vegas Review-Journal's bid to block discovery into the newspaper's accounting firms in a Friday hearing, and ordered them to hand over documents by this week. U.S. Magistrate Judge Brenda Weksler denied Adelson and the Review-Journal's motion for a protective order over records from former and current accounting firms of the newspaper — Armanino LLP and BDO USA LLP — in the Review-Journal's legal battle with the Las Vegas Sun. In a transcript of the hearing reviewed by Law360, Judge Weksler noted that the Review-Journal did not move for a protective...

