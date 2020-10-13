Hermitage Offshore Approved For Ch. 11 Sale Of Crew Boats

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt marine drilling service company Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. received court approval Tuesday in New York for a $5.3 million sale of its crew boat fleet as it continues discussions with its secured lenders on an $80 million purchase of its platform supply vessels. During a virtual hearing, debtor attorney Brian Rosen of Proskauer Rose LLP said affiliates of Tidewater Inc. had submitted the winning bid for the 11 crew boats that operate in the West Africa region with an offer that increased the price from the $3.85 million baseline offer before an auction last week. Rosen said two qualified bids...

