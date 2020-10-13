UNC Must Face Environmental Groups' Coal Emissions Suit

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 9:02 PM EDT) -- The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill can't dodge a suit by environmental groups over alleged Clean Air Act violations at its coal-fired power plants, a North Carolina federal judge has ruled. In a text-only ruling on Friday, U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Eagles blocked the university's effort to dodge the suit, which was brought by the Center for Biological Diversity and the Sierra Club. The judge said a more detailed decision would be filed if time permits. The decision comes months after the university asked the judge to dismiss the 10-count complaint alleging the school violated conditions of its...

