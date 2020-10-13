Manafort Prosecutor Joins White Collar Team At Davis Polk

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 11:25 PM EDT) -- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP snagged a versatile Virginia federal prosecutor and seasoned trial attorney who worked on one of the criminal cases against Paul Manafort to bolster its white collar defense and investigations group in Washington, D.C., the firm announced Tuesday. Uzo Asonye is making his return to private practice after a decade at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, where he is currently acting chief of its Financial Crimes and Public Corruption Unit. Asonye will be stepping down at the end of the week and joining Davis Polk officially in mid-November, he says. "I'm very...

