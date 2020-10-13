Muslim Flight Attendant Brings Bias Case To High Court

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT) -- A fired ExpressJet flight attendant urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to take up her religious bias case, saying her claims that she was fired because she is Muslim and couldn't serve alcohol shouldn't be barred by a law that steers airline and railroad workers into arbitration. In her petition for a writ of certiorari, Charee Stanley said the Sixth Circuit erred when it found that the Railway Labor Act, which compels arbitration for rail and airline employees, overrules Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The RLA's arbitrators can only iron out contract disputes, and the law...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS