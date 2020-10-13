Real Estate Firm IMH's Ch. 11 Plan OK'd In Delaware

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 4:54 PM EDT) -- A Delaware judge on Tuesday approved the Chapter 11 plan of real estate holding company IMH Financial Corp. to reorganize its nearly $130 million debt and leave the company a private holding of JPMorgan Chase. During a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi gave his nod to IMH's plan after no stakeholders raised any objections. IMH attorney William P. Bowden of Ashby & Geddes PA told the judge that five creditor classes entitled to vote on the plan overwhelmingly supported it, with all but one class casting unanimous votes in favor. "I'm happy to confirm this plan," Judge Sontchi...

