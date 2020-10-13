Firm Raises $50M, Parent Buys $115M In Crypto

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 9:06 PM EDT) -- The firm behind what has been described as the first Bitcoin-focused fund in the futures market said Tuesday that it raised $50 million the same day its parent company announced a $115 million bitcoin investment, a move the company touts as one of the largest bitcoin asset commitments to date. NYDIG, a subsidiary of the New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Management, says the new money comes as the firm has quadrupled the number of its clients over the past year. NYDIG says that it manages over $1 billion in aggregated assets. "As Bitcoin transitions to a predominantly institutionally owned asset, NYDIG is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS