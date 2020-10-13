Pa. Judge Suspended Following Charges Of Campaign Theft

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia-area judge has been temporarily suspended from the bench without pay after being charged last week with pilfering money from his campaign coffers to put toward personal expenses including gambling sprees at area casinos. The state's Court of Judicial Discipline agreed Friday to remove Judge Michael Cabry III from the bench for the time being following arguments from ethics investigators that his continued service, in light of the criminal charges announced earlier in the week, would stain the judiciary's reputation. "The allegations supporting the [charges] pending against Judge Cabry undermine both public confidence in the judiciary and its reputation," the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS