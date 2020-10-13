NWHL Adopts Independent Team Ownership Model

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The National Women's Hockey League said Tuesday it is adopting an independent team ownership model similar to other major professional North American sports leagues in a bid to establish the long-term stability of the league and professional women's ice hockey in North America. The six-team NWHL will now be run by a board of governors representing each member club rather than through a single-entity structure, the league said. As part of the reorganization, Dani Rylan Kearney, a former ice hockey player at Northeastern University and entrepreneur, is stepping down as commissioner. Tyler Tumminia, former chairwoman of the Toronto Six, the NWHL's...

