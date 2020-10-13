Patent Law Is Just The Beginning For High Court In Arthrex

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 10:56 PM EDT) -- Attorneys will be watching the Arthrex case taken up by the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday as a chance for the justices to clear up a lingering question about the Constitution's appointments clause, but just how far the court will go — up to the extreme of invalidating the Patent Trial and Appeal Board — remains an open question. The justices seem set to use U.S. v. Arthrex to clarify the difference between principal and inferior officers under the U.S. Constitution's appointments clause, something that will apply to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and other agencies trying to pick apart...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS