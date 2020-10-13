Vinson-Led Apollo Pours $200M Into Energy-Focused JV

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Apollo Global Management, led by Vinson & Elkins, unveiled plans Tuesday to form a joint venture with a subsidiary of Canadian mine investor Altius Minerals Corp. that would see the firm invest $200 million and nab up to a 50% stake in a renewable energy-focused investment vehicle. Apollo Global Management Inc. said in an announcement that it was partnering with Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. and that its funds would support the next $80 million in investment opportunities for U.S.-based Great Bay Renewables, which invests in renewable energy platforms in North America. Great Bay has already contributed $60 million to developers, including Apex Clean...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS