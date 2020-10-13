FERC Allows Some Construction On Mountain Valley Pipeline

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 10:35 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission said certain construction activities could resume on the Mountain Valley pipeline even though some federal approvals are still needed, rejecting arguments by environmental groups that the approvals needed to be properly issued first. The commission on Friday issued a pair of orders allowing for construction activities to resume except on a stretch of pipeline where federal approvals are pending and granting a two-year extension for construction activities until mid-October 2022, citing the various court challenges and setbacks the pipeline has faced that have caused delay. Commissioner Richard Glick issued dissents on both orders. "So long as Mountain...

