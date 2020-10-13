DEA Sued By Hemp Industry Group Over Interim Rule

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 6:52 PM EDT) -- A hemp trade group and a company challenging the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's interim regulations on the crop's production in the D.C. Circuit have filed a new lawsuit asking a federal court to block the agency from making any rules on hemp production. The Hemp Industries Association and South Carolina-based RE Botanicals Inc. said in Monday's suit that the DEA's "faulty interpretation" of the 2018 Farm Bill criminalizes key steps of hemp production by improperly categorizing two inevitable byproducts of hemp processing as Schedule I substances. "DEA's latest jurisdictional overstep threatens every stage of the hemp production supply chain and jeopardizes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS