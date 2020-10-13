Legal Liaison Accuses Cleveland Schools Of Racial Bias

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 8:17 PM EDT) -- A Black legal liaison and ex-principal for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District alleges the district did nothing after a white colleague seemed to refer to her using racial slurs and launched a personal campaign against her because of her race, according to an Ohio federal lawsuit. In her lawsuit filed Monday, Carol Lockhart said her co-worker began yelling at her and questioning her ability to do her job almost immediately after began, but that her supervisor never acted on her complaints or punished her alleged harasser. "Time and time again, Ms. Lockhart pleaded for help from her supervisor but was ignored,"...

