High Court PBM Case Could Be Turning Point In 20-Year Fight

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 8:47 PM EDT) -- Last week's U.S. Supreme Court arguments over Arkansas' attempt to regulate how much middlemen called pharmacy benefit managers reimburse pharmacies for drugs on insurers' behalf could mark a turning point in a broader legal fight that's been playing out for 20 years. Here, Law360 brings you up to speed on what led to the pending high court showdown between the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association and the Natural State. The Laws Come Down Pharmacy benefit managers have assumed an increasingly large role in the health care landscape since the first PBM arose in 1968. These companies started as third-party administrators, processing patients'...

