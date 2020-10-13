Mass. Pot Shop Can't Shake Recreational Licensing Loss

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 5:22 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts city may give minority-owned businesses a two-year head start on opening recreational marijuana stores, the state's intermediate-level appeals court has ruled, foiling a pot shop's second bid to block the rule. The court upheld a Cambridge ordinance that limits recreational marijuana dispensary permits to business owners disproportionately affected by prohibition for two years, finding Thursday that the rule is consistent with state regulations. The ruling scotched medical marijuana dispensary Revolutionary Clinics Inc.'s second attempt to block the rule, which it argued ran afoul of Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission regulations giving established pot shops priority in transitioning to recreational sales....

