Hemp Venture Fight Belongs In Calif., Judge Says

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A man who says his business partner cut him out of a California hemp venture should have filed his suit in the Golden State, where the alleged malfeasance occurred, a Nevada federal judge ruled before transferring the case. U.S. District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey wrote in her decision Friday that although plaintiff Joseph Cupp resided in Nevada, most of the claims he brought against Richard Baron stem from deeds that supposedly occurred in California. Cupp initiated his lawsuit in February, alleging he and Baron jointly incorporated Hemp Professionals Inc. with a plan to grow hemp in Ventura County, California, but then...

