Target Beats Suit Over Pharmacy Prescription Flub

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 11:07 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota appeals court has affirmed the dismissal of a suit accusing a Target Corp. pharmacy of causing a patient's injuries by negligently giving the higher of two prescribed doses of an antidepressant, saying there was a lack of evidence that the higher dose caused harm. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel on Monday upheld a summary judgment ruling in favor of Target and pharmacist Paula Elaine Jones in a suit alleging that Jones negligently dispensed a 300-milligram dose of antidepressant bupropion to Phillip Musselman, which caused him to suffer side effects including major anxiety and suicidal thoughts, resulting in post-traumatic...

