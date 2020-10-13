Investor Suing Over Greek Pot Scheme Wants Property Back

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 10:25 PM EDT) -- An investor suing a former State Department official over claims he was defrauded into funding a plan to sell medical marijuana in Greece filed a separate action seeking to undo the transfer of a Massachusetts property related to the plot. U.K. businessman Gabriel Chaleplis opened a new legal front over a scheme that allegedly involved funneling cash for a fake pot business through shell companies. Those involved in the plot used the ill-gotten funds to buy lavish personal expenses, Chaleplis claims, including a middle-man named Ioannis Manolakos. According to his new complaint filed Friday in Massachusetts federal court, Manolakos was on...

