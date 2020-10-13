EEOC Says Shipper Has Failed To Hire Women For 34 Years

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 9:25 PM EDT) -- A subsidiary of trucking company YRC Worldwide has been refusing to hire female drivers at a Mississippi terminal for more than 30 years, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleged Tuesday. The workplace bias watchdog filed a complaint in Mississippi federal court saying USF Holland LLC had violated Title VII by turning away a class of female truck driver applicants because of their sex at its Olive Branch, Mississippi, terminal since 1986. "The EEOC contends that qualified women with extensive truck driving experience have applied over the years, but even when the women's qualifications were equal or superior to those of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS