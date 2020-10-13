Chancery Says Forum Bylaw Nixes Suit On Perelman 'Scheme'

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 10:48 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor tossed a suit alleging Scientific Games' officers and billionaire investor Ronald Perelman engaged in a "scheme" to damage minority investors and strengthen the businessman's control over the gaming firm, saying the company's forum selection bylaws don't include the First State. In a 38-page memorandum opinion on Friday, Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III said Sylebra Capital Partners' claims must instead be brought in Nevada court per the forum selection bylaw and that "unless there is good reason not to enforce that bylaw, Sylebra has no business bringing its claims in this court." "The claims at issue here...

