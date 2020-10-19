Advisors Hover Over Helicopter Maker For $185M Deal Fee

Law360, London (October 19, 2020, 4:15 PM BST) -- British financial adviser BLMS Capital has hit Kopter Group with a $2.4 million lawsuit, claiming the Swiss helicopter manufacturer reneged on a deal to pay a fee for capital-raising work that led to the young company being acquired for $185 million. BLMS said in its recently-published High Court claim that it was hired by Kopter around August 2017 to act as a non-exclusive "introducer," helping the company find investors and manage the capital-raising process. Two other companies, GTI Holdings LLC and Xenon Capital, were also retained at the time, according to the claim, which was amended in July and released last...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS