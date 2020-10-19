Investment Consultant Sues To Keep €40M Fight In England

Law360, London (October 19, 2020, 4:39 PM BST) -- A London-based investment consultancy has said that a dispute brought by its Italian client over the loss of €40 million ($47 million) in badly performing investments during the coronavirus pandemic should be decided in an English court. XY ERS UK Ltd. has called on the High Court to make a declaration that any dispute it has with Finfloor SpA arising out of a November 2014 agreement between the two companies must be decided under English law. XY also wants the court to rule that it is not liable for the losses. The floor manufacturer and distributor hired the investment consulting company,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS