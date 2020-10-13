Forever 21 Invokes JFK's Moon Speech In Ch. 11 Defense

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 9:20 PM EDT) -- Forever 21 told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Monday she mistakenly prejudged the confirmability of the retailer's yet-to-be-presented Chapter 11 plan, citing President John F. Kennedy's famous "We choose to go to the moon" speech to argue that they shouldn't give up, just because getting a plan confirmed will be hard. In a 15-page reply brief, the fast-fashion retailer argued that the bankruptcy judge should revisit her decision last month to convert the company's bankruptcy to a Chapter 7 liquidation due to the challenges of getting a Chapter 11 plan confirmed. The company recounted Kennedy's 1962 speech in which the president said,...

