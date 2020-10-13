PE-Backed Cybersecurity Brand McAfee Aims For $759M IPO

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 10:37 PM EDT) -- Cybersecurity software creator McAfee, which is backed by private equity firms TPG and Thoma Bravo, on Tuesday launched an initial public offering guided by Ropes & Gray and Wilson Sonsini to lock down $758.5 million to repay loans and repurchase newly issued securities. San Jose, California-based McAfee Corp., advised by Ropes & Gray LLP, filed its first registration statement confidentially in August before filing publicly at the end of September without specifying its terms, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission records. In the September filing, the cybersecurity company said it was looking to raise $100 million, a placeholder figure used...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS