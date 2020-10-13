DC Circ. Mulls Whether Lifeline Carriers Got Raw Deal

Law360 (October 13, 2020, 11:37 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit was not on board with the Federal Communications Commission's argument on Tuesday that the agency doesn't have to reimburse internet and phone carriers for providing certain subsidized services if those services are not being used. "That, respectfully counsel, doesn't make sense," U.S. Circuit Judge Harry T. Edwards told the FCC. "That's like saying if we have a rule that says we're just not going to reimburse you, then you lose because we have a rule that says we're just not going to reimburse you." At the center of the appeal lies how — or whether — carriers who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS