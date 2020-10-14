5th Circ. Deems Texas Abortion Law Unconstitutional

Law360 (October 14, 2020, 7:57 PM EDT) -- A split Fifth Circuit on Tuesday ruled that a Texas law banning a common second-trimester abortion procedure violates the 14th Amendment by overburdening women who want to obtain a previability abortion. The panel ruled that a district court properly granted a permanent injunction for Whole Woman's Health to block SB8, which would have banned physicians from performing dilation and evacuation, or D&E, after about 15 weeks of pregnancy. "[This law] unduly burdens a woman's constitutionally-protected right to obtain a previability abortion," Circuit Judge James L Dennis wrote for the majority, adding that the law "forces abortion providers to act contrary to...

