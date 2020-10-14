Barclays Calls PE Chief 'Naïve' Over Fundraising Claims

Law360, London (October 14, 2020, 4:18 PM BST) -- A British financier was naïve to commit to raising "eye-watering amounts of money" as part of Abu Dhabi's investment in Barclays at the height of the 2008 financial crisis before she was ousted from the deal, a lawyer for the bank told a court on Wednesday. Jeffery Onions QC, representing Barclays Bank PLC, said in closing arguments in the High Court lawsuit against the lender that Amanda Staveley was a "novice in raising finance." Her private equity company, PCP Capital Partners, could never have raised the finance required to take part in the bank's crisis-era fundraising, he added. "PCP was, in...

